Four of a family commit suicide in Andhra Pradesh' Nandyal

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, four members of a family died by allegedly consuming pesticide in their house in Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Nandyal one town Circle Inspector Obulesu, the family members on Wednesday morning took their lives due to mounting financial problems.

"Chandrasekhar (35) and Kalavati (30) were residents of Maldarpet area in Nandyal. They had two daughters Anjani (15) and Akhila (13). The family has financial burdens and was neck-deep in debts. Unable to bear the burdens, all the family members have committed suicide by consuming pesticide," the Circle Inspector told ANI over the phone.

Andhra Pradesh police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. (ANI)