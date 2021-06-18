Top
COVID curfew extended in AP till June 30

 The Hawk |  18 Jun 2021 9:12 AM GMT

COVID curfew extended in AP till June 30
Amaravati: The Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been further extended till June 30 but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings.


Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.


Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 here on Friday.


The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.


A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have tobe shut by 5 pm daily.


In East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.


Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule. PTI

—PTI

Updated : 18 Jun 2021 9:12 AM GMT
