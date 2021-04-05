Choose 'fighting MP' rather than Jagan's 'servant': TDP

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh called on Tirupati voters to choose a 'fighting' MP rather than a 'servant' of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the forthcoming by-poll scheduled for April 17.



Lokesh made these comments on Sunday while kicking off the opposition party's Tirupati Lok Sabha seat by-poll campaign.

He mounted a door to door campaign in the Satyavedu segment and alleged that Jagan has failed to control the prices of essentials and that the Chief Minister had no respect for Dalits.

The TDP's literal second-in-command claimed that the state government's prestigious jewel-like 'navaratnalu' scheme has turned into 'nava gulaka rallu' (stones).

Lokesh claimed that atrocities, exploitation and mafia have become rampant under Jagan's rule.

"A battle between the Jagan Reddy Alibaba robbers and the TDP fighters underscores the need for rejecting the unjust, failed YSRCP regime," he said.

The TDP national general secretary claimed that the ruling party leaders looted all the resources of the state, not even leaving the Tirupati 'laddus' and alleged that the 'laddus' were put on commercial sale and distribution during the recent Panchayat polls.

In his door to door campaign at Varadaiahpalem, Lokesh held one-on-one talks with the voters and alleged that the CM betrayed the people by not fulfilling his welfare promises.

"YSRCP perpetrated atrocities, injustices and misdeeds against all sections of the society in the past two years. The Tirupati men, women and young people should use the by-poll as a golden opportunity to defeat the YSRCP nominee," the TDP leader said.

