BJP, JanaSena object to Navataram party's election symbol

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JanaSena leaders have objected to the allotment of the glass tumbler election symbol to Navataram party, alleging that 'it has been deliberately done to confuse voters in the forthcoming Tirupati bypoll'.

BJP state General Secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy alleged that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) was behind this development.

"YSRCP made an independent candidate to file the nomination for the Tirupati bypoll with an election symbol similar to the JanaSena party and people will teach the ruling YSRCP a good lesson," claimed Reddy on Monday.



Glass tumbler is the symbol associated with the JanaSena party founded by actor -- politician Pawan Kalyan. It is also the local ally of the BJP in the southern state.

JanaSena contested the 2019 polls with this symbol and extensively publicized it as the party's identity.

However, both the BJP and JanaSena leaders fear that the symbol now allotted to Navataram Party may eat into the vote share of the allies, who are jointly contesting the Tirupati bypoll.

Navataram Party was founded by Rao Subramanyam and its candidate Goda Ramesh Kumar is contesting the Scheduled Castes-reserved Tirupati bypoll on April 17.

On Monday, senior BJP leaders, including G.V.L. Narasimha Rao urged the Election Commission to rescind the tumbler symbol to Navataram Party for the bypoll.

Reddy claimed that Kumar was not an independent candidate but was contesting under the Navataram party's flag.

—IANS