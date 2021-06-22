Ayurvedic medical camp starts in Vijayawada for COVID patients

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): A free Ayurvedic medical camp started at Government Ayurvedic Medical College Vijayawada for people with asymptomatic, mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms.





Ayush Commissioner Col V Ramulu (retired) inaugurated the one-month-long free Ayurvedic camp on Monday.





"Ayurvedic medicines are very effective in treating asymptomatic, mild and moderate patients," he said.





National Medical Association, Andhra Pradesh chapter in association with the state government and IMPCOPS (Indian Medical Practitioners Co-operative Pharmacy and Stores) is organizing free ayurvedic medical camps from Monday. A total of 40 camps will be organized in a month. Medicines will be distributed free of cost. (ANI)



