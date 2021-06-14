4 held in Andhra's Visakhapatnam for betting on Pakistan Super League 2021 matches

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested four people here in Visakhapatnam for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on cricket matches being played at Pakistan Super League 2021.

According to Ravi Kumar, Circle Inspector (CI), PM Palem (Visakhapatnam), police seized two LCD TVs, two laptops, a tab, three smartphones, five account books, a communication box, a dongle, a router, and Rs 1,590 in cash from the possession of the accused.



"City Task Force and PM Palem Police conducted a joint operation and arrested four persons on information that cricket betting was being conducted in the Panorama Hills of Visakhapatnam. One CH Srinivasu alias Cable has been organising betting, in Panorama Hills in Visakhapatnam. The Pakistan Super League T20 started on June 9. The accused were betting on the match between Gladiators vs Peshawar teams," the CI said.

"PM Palem and task force police went and arrested the four accused while CH Srinivasu residents escaped," he added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kunchangi Ravi Kumar (29), Thimmareddy Dhanunjay (34), Forget Shivaji (29), and Veerapaneni Rambabu (43).

The Police said that further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)