Andhra CM thanks industrialists for supplying oxygen amid COVID-19 crisis

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday thanked the industrialists who helped the state by supplying oxygen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, he thanked Naveen Jindal of JSPL, Sajjan Jindal of JSW, Tata Steel, and Mukesh Ambani for standing with Andhra Pradesh in this fight against COVID19.



"Thank you @MPNaveenJindal ji for standing with Andhra Pradesh in this fight against #COVID19. Appreciate your help of sending more than 500 MT of LMO from JSPL to AP, in these hard times," tweeted Andhra CM.

Jaganmohan Reddy thanked the Managing Director of JSW Group for supplying LMO to the Rayalaseema region.

"I express my gratitude to @sajjanjindal ji for supplying LMO to the Rayalaseema region from JSW Bellary. Thank you for standing with the people of Andhra Pradesh in these tough times," he said in a tweet.

He also expressed his gratitude to Tala Steel and said that the company has supplied more than 1000 MT of LMO to Andhra Pradesh.

"My heartfelt thanks to @TataSteelLtd for their commitment to support AP in these tough times. TATA Steel has supplied more than 1000 MT of LMO to AP, which is crucial in our fight against #COVID19," said the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister further thanked Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation for extending their support by sending in Oxygen Express trains to Andhra Pradesh.

"I thank Mukesh Ambani ji and @ril_foundation for extending their support by sending in Oxygen Express trains to Andhra Pradesh and helping the state in its fight against #COVID19. Looking forward to your continuous support," he added.

Demand for medical oxygen increased following a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 12,994 new COVID-19 cases, 18,373 recoveries, and 96 deaths in past 24 hours on Monday. (ANI)