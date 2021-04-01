Top
New Andhra legislative council members sworn in on Thursday

 The Hawk |  1 April 2021 11:56 AM GMT

Amaravati: Six new members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council were on Thursday sworn in as MLCs by Chairman A. M. Shareef.

He officiated the oaths of office to Karimunnisa, Duvvada Srinivas Rao, Sheik Mohammed Iqbal, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, C. Ramachandraiah, and Sheikh Sabji.

Sabji got elected as an MLC under the teachers quota from East and West Godavari districts recently.

Karimunnisa worked as a corporator in Vijayawada while Srinivas is the ruling party's in-charge for Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district.

Chakravarthy is the son of deceased Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad.

Following the death of Prasad, the Chief Minister met with his family members and promised that he would accommodate his son as an MLC.

Congratulating the new MLCs, the legislative council chairman handed them over rules and regulations of the house.

Deputy Chief Ministers Amjad Basha, Dharmana Krishnadas and Assembly secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu participated in the event.

—IANS

Updated : 1 April 2021 11:56 AM GMT
Tags:    Andhra Pradesh   A M Shareef   legislative council   

