Want cordial ties with neighbouring states; will claim our share of water, says Andhra CM on Krishna dispute

Amaravati: Affirming that the Andhra Pradesh government wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbouring states, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that they would draw their rightful share of river water in the interest of farmers.

Participating in the Rythu Dinotsavam (Farmers' Day) celebrations yesterday, he commemorated the event with the birth anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and his father Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. The Chief Minister said that water issue should not be politicised as farmers of all regions are the same. "Of late, the water issue has come to the fore and is widely debated in media", he said.

Jagan further said, "We have no intention of having any issue with any State and wish to maintain cordial relations with all the neighbouring States of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We will not interfere in their affairs but some ministers and MLAs of Telangana have been talking too much of late."

"When the state was united, the allocations of Krishna waters to the three regions of Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and Telangana were cleared earmarked and it was known to all since decades. Krishna water allocation (regional-wise) has been 144.70 TMC for Rayalaseema region, 367.34 TMC for Coastal Andhra region and 298.96 TMC for Telangana region", the Chief minister said.

"After the State was bifurcated there was a tri-partite agreement signed by Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 19, 2015 with clear earmarking of river water allocations", he said.

"Unless the water level at Srisailam rises to its full capacity of 885 feet, Pothireddypadu will not get water. During the past 20 years, setting aside the previous two years, water reached that level hardly for 20 to 25 days. When we cannot draw water unless the level reaches 881 feet, in Telangana. Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi, and Kalwakurthi projects are drawing water even when the water level is 800 feet and are even generating hydel power at 796 feet. When Telangana could draw water at 800 feet, what is wrong if Andhra Pradesh also does the same by claiming its rightful share of water through lift", explained YS Jagan.

Slamming the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said that the TDP leader, who was silent for some time, has started to talk on the issue. "What I would like to ask him is as to why he did not open his mouth during his term when the Telangana Government started Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi and other projects. We will not interfere in the affairs of other states and it would be better if the relations between neighbours are good", he said. (ANI)