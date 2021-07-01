Andhra Dalit youth attempts suicide, accuses local YSRCP leader of psychological torture

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): A youth who allegedly attempted suicide in Nadurubada village in Rayavaram mandal of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district has claimed he was mentally tortured by Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Siripuram Srinivas Rao.





Rayavaram police station sub inspector Suresh said that one Mutyala Rao, a member of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of the state has been admitted to hospital after his alleged suicide attempt.





A selfie video shows Rao blaming Srinivas for driving him to take the extreme step.





"Siripuram Srinivasa Rao has been causing trouble to me and has been psychologically torturing me. I don't know why he is acting like this. Is it my mistake to be born as SC?" he said in the video.





Mutyala further added, "Why are you abusing me? Why do you have so much grudge against my family? It is better to die than live like this. Srinivas Ji, you only are responsible for my death. What injustice we have done to you? We have been with you for a very long time. Even then you are abusing us? In this situation, it is better to die than to live."





Rao works as a field assistant in the Nadurubada village of Rayavaram Mandal.





Rayavaram Police Station sub-inspector Suresh told ANI that Mutyala's family members had taken him to Ramachandrapuram Government Hospital following his suicide attempt.





"Our police went there after getting to knowing the incident. He gave a statement against Siripuram Srinivas Rao and mentioned that he had abused him with caste name," Suresh said.





He further added, "At present, Mutyala Rao's position is serious but stable. We will file a case against under provisions of prevention of atrocities against SCs and STs Act." (ANI)



