Andhra CM launches CT, MRI scan machines

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched CT and MRI Machines at RIMS Hospitals in Ongole, Kadapa, Srikakulam and Government General Hospital Nellore virtually from his camp office here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said there are 11 teaching hospitals in the state of which CT and MRI machines are available only in seven teaching hospitals and added that these machines are available in PPP mode without any scope for up-gradation in technology, software, quality of diagnosis and the picture.

Speaking on the occasion, he said 16 teaching hospitals are being set up in the state ensuring one teaching hospital and one nursing college in every parliament constituency.

Reddy said top-of-the-line diagnosis services, brought under Aarogyasri will be made available in these hospitals and provided free of cost to Aarogyasri patients.

"Aarogyasri trust will spend money for operation and maintenance of these machines," he said.

He said new CT and MRI machines of Siemens company with the latest technology are being set up in Srikakulam, Ongole, Nellore and only CT machine in Kadapa (as MRI Machine is already available in Kadapa) with a budget of around Rs 69 crore.

Siemens company will give three years warranty and provide maintenance for seven years for these machines, he said and added that existing technology will be upgraded and new equipment will be set up in existing seven teaching hospitals.

The Chief Minister lauded the services of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, Asha workers and volunteers who have been working under pressure during the pandemic.

Regarding action taken by some senior officials on staff for not conducting fewer surveys properly, the Chief Minister said everyone including him is working under pressure and advised the Collectors, Joint Collectors and District Medical and Health Officers not to lose temper and get their work done.

He asserted that the mortality rate of the state due to COVID-19 is very low compared to other states.

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23,160 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths and 24,819 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed. The state had recorded 9,686 deaths and 12,79,110 recoveries till Wednesday. (ANI)