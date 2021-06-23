WTC Final: Southampton has brought happy memories for me both in white and red ball, says Shami

Southampton: India pacer Mohammed Shami never shies away from the responsibilities given to him, revealed the 30-year-old after scalping four wickets in New Zealand's first innings in the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl on Tuesday.

"It's difficult if you come after injury and you are given responsibility in such conditions. The doubt obviously comes to my mind but I overcame it on the field because of the positive mindset," Shami told India's fielding coach, R Sridhar, in a video posted by BCCI.

"Bowlers picked a good line and length from the morning. As a unit we worked perfectly, even the spinners bowled at a good length. In the end, the accuracy to bowl at the same place is good for ourselves as bowlers and for our team," he pointed.

Mohammed Shami has a very good connection with Ageas Bowl as it was on June 22, two years ago, that he scalped a hat-trick against Afghanistan and became the second Indian to do so in the 50-over World Cup after former pacer and current chief selector Chetan Sharma. Shami's exploits helped India register an 11-run win against Afganistan.

Talking about this connection Shami humbly replied, "I just try to execute my responsibility nothing much."

Mohammed Shami also took to Twitter and wrote: "Southampton has brought happy memories for me both in white and red ball. The 2019 World Cup hat-trick remains a favorite but delighted to deliver for #TeamIndia on Day 5 when we needed the most. The bowling group put in a lot of efforts. #WTC21 #mshami11."

When asked about the difference of seam and pace between the third and fifth day, Shami said, "I just tried to finish on the stumps and tried to make sure that the ball which we are trying to hit goes inside and the ball which we are releasing goes away." (ANI)