Winning UCL Most Important Moment Of My Career, Says Silva

 The Hawk |  30 May 2021 3:53 PM GMT

Porto: Chelsea's central defender Thiago Silva has said that winning the Champions League is the most important moment of his career. A sole strike from Kai Havertz helped Chelsea defeat Manchester City 1-0 in the finals of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday (local time) here at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. This was the first time that Chelsea had made it to the finals of the Champions League after winning the title way back in 2012.

"It's incredible. It's the most important moment of my career. It's unforgettable. I am really very happy. To have this cup is huge. My injury? A lot of things have happened in my head. Getting out of the game very early was difficult for me. But at this level, we cannot be at 70 per cent. But I'm happy because the team stayed calm and defended well," Silva told RMC Sport, as reported by Goal.com.—ANI

