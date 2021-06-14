Will dedicate Olympic medal to COVID warriors of India if we win, says skipper Manpreet

Bengaluru: With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting human life around the world, countless frontline workers risked their lives for the sake of others and spared no effort in fighting the deadly virus.

Hence, in a bid to pay tribute and show respect to all the COVID warriors, the Indian men's hockey team, who will be taking part in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, have vowed to dedicate their performances to the true heroes of the country.

As a token of gratitude, Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh vowed to fight all the odds to win a medal for India at the Olympics and dedicate it to the frontline workers of the country."As we work hard towards the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we promise to fight all odds to win a medal for India. And if we do get a medal, we would like to dedicate it to the true heroes of our country -- the doctors and frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to heal our country through these tough times and saved millions of lives. Thank you, Jai Hind," said Manpreet in a video released by Hockey India.

With less than 40 days remaining for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the World No. 4 side continues to give their best and are leaving no stones unturned in their training at SAI Centre, Bengaluru.

Skipper Manpreet stated that he is proud of his team with the kind of dedication they have been showing in the ongoing selection trials.

"I am really proud to witness the kind of dedication each one of us have been showing during the trials. Representing India at the Olympics is a huge honour and a dream for every athlete. Everyone is pushing each other to give their best shot," said Manpreet. (ANI)