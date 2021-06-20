Top Indian Women's Hockey Administrator Amrit Bose Dead

New Delhi: Amrit Bose, a secretary of the erstwhile Indian Women's Hockey Federation (IWHF), passed away on Sunday. She was 84.

Besides being IWHF secretary, Amrit carried out tenures as an international technical official and president of the Delhi Women's Hockey Association.

"It is indeed a very sad day for us. Amrit has played a huge part in the growth of hockey in the country, and she will be sorely missed. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Amrit's family and friends. May they have the strength to pass through this difficult time," Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said.

—IANS