Top
Home > Sports > Top Indian Womens Hockey Administrator Amrit Bose Dead

Top Indian Women's Hockey Administrator Amrit Bose Dead

 The Hawk |  20 Jun 2021 4:46 PM GMT

Top Indian Womens Hockey Administrator Amrit Bose Dead
X

New Delhi: Amrit Bose, a secretary of the erstwhile Indian Women's Hockey Federation (IWHF), passed away on Sunday. She was 84.

Besides being IWHF secretary, Amrit carried out tenures as an international technical official and president of the Delhi Women's Hockey Association.

"It is indeed a very sad day for us. Amrit has played a huge part in the growth of hockey in the country, and she will be sorely missed. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Amrit's family and friends. May they have the strength to pass through this difficult time," Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said.

—IANS

Updated : 20 Jun 2021 4:46 PM GMT
Tags:    Hockey   Amrit Bose   IWHF   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X