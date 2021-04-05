Hurkacz beats Sinner in final, wins Miami Open

Miami: Hubert Hurkacz has became Poland's first ATP Masters 1000 champion after taking down 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy in the Miami Open men's singles final.

In the Sunday match, Hurkacz beat Sinner by 7-6(4), 6-4 points.

The 24-year-old Hurkacz needed one hour and 45 minutes to clinch the biggest ATP Tour title of his career, and his second of the year after lifting the trophy at the Delray Beach Open, Xinhua news reports.





"Last year I spent almost half a year here," Hurkacz said. "I was practising in the hottest weather during the spring and summer here, so I think that helped me a lot playing now in Florida, especially in these pretty tough conditions here, because it was a little bit slow here. The wind was blowing from side to side sometimes."



His opponent and occasional doubles partner Sinner, the 21st seed, was trying to become the youngest Miami men's champion in history at 19 years and seven months.

The pair have teamed up to play doubles twice this season, but on Sunday they faced each other in singles for the first time.

"Many congratulations for this week and a half," said the Italian. "I think you showed what talent you have. I'm more proud of what kind of person you are. I have to say you are maybe my best friend on Tour. Maybe we should play more doubles together."

