Stewart Scores 22, Storm Beat Shorthanded Sun 89-66

Uncasville: Breanna Stewart had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 89-66 on Sunday.

Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Storm (10-2), who improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun (8-3).

Connecticut was without Jonquel Jones, who left for Europe to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina at EuroBasket. Jones averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the first 10 games of the season, the only WNBA player currently averaging a double-double.

Sue Bird made 3 of 4 3-pointers and added 13 points for Seattle, which pulled away with 14-2 run in the second quarter. The Storm led by no less than 14 in the second half.

DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles had 14 points each for the Sun. Brionna Jones added 12 points.—AP