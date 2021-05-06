Spain legend David Villa to spearhead global football operations at Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Thursday announced that it has roped in Spain football legend David Villa to spearhead its global football operations.

"World Cup winner and Spanish football legend @Guaje7Villa has been brought in by Odisha FC to spearhead our global football operations," Odisha FC tweeted.

Former OFC Head Coach, Josep Gombau and Victor Onate are also a part of the club's Technical Football Committee along with Villa.

Odisha FC had finished at the bottom of the points table for the ISL 2020-21 season with just 12 points from 20 games.

Villa had represented Sporting Gijon, Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid in the domestic circuit during his playing career.

Across his club career, Villa went on to win three LaLiga titles, three Copa del Reys. He also won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2011.

The forward then joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York City in 2015. He spent four seasons at the club and then went on to join Kobe earlier this year.

For Spain, Villa took the field 98 times and managed to win the Euro 2008 and FIFA World Cup 2010. (ANI)