'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Chandigarh: Legendary athlete and 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, 91, was diagnosed coronavirus positive on Thursday after one of his staff members tested positive. He isolated himself at his residence here, doctors said.

"His condition is stable, but has been down with fever since last (Wednesday) night," said a doctor. His wife Nirmal Milkha Singh said a cook, who has been with the family for 50 years, was earlier diagnosed COVID-19 positive.

Since the pandemic broke last year, Milkha Singh has been appealing to the people to exercise daily during the lockdown while staying at home. In his video message, he called upon people to stay indoors during the preventive lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "As a sportsman, I want to tell you with a humble request that you are staying indoors and for you an exercise of 15-20 minutes is very necessary," Milkha Singh, who won India's first Commonwealth gold, has been saying.

Milkha Singh's son Jeev Milkha Singh is one of the top golfing icons in the country.

—IANS