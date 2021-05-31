Legendary athlete Milkha discharged, wife shifted to ICU

Mohali: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who was being treated for Covid-19 in a local hospital here, was on Sunday discharged from the hospital on request, though in a "stable condition".

However, Singh's wife Nirmal, a former India volleyball captain, was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"On the request of the family, Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital in a stable condition. He is on oxygen and nutritional support," a Fortis hospital medical bulletin said on Sunday.

"Nirmal had to be shifted to the ICU and continues to be stable," it said.

Last week, Singh was admitted to the hospital after having tested positive for Covid-19. Later, his wife was also admitted as she, too, tested positive for Covid-19.

—IANS