Six Laos athletes to compete in Tokyo Olympic Games

Vientiane: Athletes, trainers and National Sports Committee of Laos (NOCL) officials will travel to Japan on July 15 to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games, which are set to start on July 23.





The group will be led by Sengdeuane Lachanthaboun, president of the NOCL and of the National Paralympics Committee of Laos, said local daily Vientiane Times, reports Xinhua.





Making the journey to Tokyo will be four trainers, five NOCL officials, and six athletes who will compete in athletics, swimming, judo and boxing events.





Anousone Xaysa will compete in the men's 110m hurdles event while Silina Pha-aphay will compete in the women's 100-meter sprint.





Swimmer Silialoun Boutchaleun will compete in the women's 50-meter freestyle event and Santisouk Inthavong will enter the men's 50-meter freestyle competition.





In judo, Souphaxay Sitthisan will test his prowess in the men's 60kg weight division and boxer Walter Sarnoi Oupathana will compete in the men's section.





Lao athletes last competed in an international competition at the SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019.





