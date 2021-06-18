IOA confirms JSW Group as sponsor for Tokyo Games

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday announced that JSW Group has been roped in as a sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This comes a day after IOA entered a sponsorship agreement with MPL Sports Foundation as the 'Principal Sponsor' covering the Tokyo Olympic Games, 2022 Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

In a statement issued by IOA chief Narinder Batra and secretary Rajeev Mehta, the IOA said Parth Jindal, CEO of JSW has confirmed the sponsorship of Rs 1 crore to the governing body.

"We are Happy to inform you about one more Sponsorship offer which is Confirmed with JSW Group for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games since our last update to you on June 17," read a statement.

"Parth Jindal, CEO of JSW has confirmed to us for the sponsorship of Rs 1.00 Crore (Rs One Crore) to IOA," it added.

As per the IOA, MPL will pay a total of Rs 8 crores to IOA and in addition to this sports kit for the 2022 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Indian contingent will also be supplied by them.

Moreover, Amul also has come forward to support IOA for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Amul's sponsorship is for Rs 1 crore for a period till December 31, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)