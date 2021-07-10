IND W vs ENG W: Harmanpreet wins toss, opts to field in 1st T20I

Northampton (UK): Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss and opted to field first in the opening T20I against England on Friday.

England women might have won the ODI series but the victory in the last game has ensured India walk into the T20 leg with rejuvenated confidence.

The momentum will be with Team India not only because the visitors are coming on the back of a thrilling win but also for their victory over South Africa in the third and final T20I in March.

India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said because of COVID-19 she wasn't able to prepare for the ODI series and will showcase a different approach in the T20 leg.

"Well, every series is important for us. Whenever you play a series, the main purpose is to build the team for the World Cup. Talking about my performance, I am someone who likes to train every day," Harmanpreet said in a virtual press conference.

"Because of COVID-19, I did not get much time to prepare and train, but this is not an excuse. International level, you do not get things easily, but after five games, five innings, I have understood where I need to improve and in the T20I series, you will see a different approach from my side," she added.

Earlier, the one-off Test between India and England had ended as a draw after Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia showed spirit with the bat. The lower-order rose up to the challenge and in the end, India walked away with a draw.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

—ANI