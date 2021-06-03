Hockey rankings: Indian men placed 4th, women 9th

Lausanne (Switzerland): Indian men and women's hockey teams maintained their fourth and ninth position, respectively, in the latest International Hockey Federation (FIH) world rankings released on Wednesday.



Despite missing the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League series in Great Britain, Spain and Germany in April and May, the Indian men's team maintained its fourth spot.



India have 2223.458 points in their kitty, better than the 2063.78 points collected in the 2020 season.

Belgium, the reigning world and European champions, with 2533.830 points lead the table, followed by the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League winners, Australia, with 2496.978.

The Netherlands are placed third with 2301.044 points.

Germany with 2112.568 points have jumped to fifth place due to their recent performances in the FIH Pro League while Great Britain have also moved up a spot to the sixth position with 1976.092 points.

Argentina, the reigning Olympic champions, are seventh with 1923.420 points. New Zealand on 1672.689 points are eighth while Spain ninth on 1636.865 points. Canada with 1509.191 points are 10th.

In the women's category, India are ranked ninth with 1643.00 points. In the 2020 FIH World rankings, the Indian team had 1543.00 points.

The Netherlands women's team is leading with 2772.084 points. Argentina, whose points tally is 2235.598 points, are second.

Australia with 2117.490 points climbed to third position while Germany slipped to fourth position with 2115.185 points. Great Britain are ranked fifth with 2111.857 points.

In the bottom half of the table, New Zealand are placed sixth with 1916.268 points while Spain are seventh on 1902.126 points.

Ireland with 1683.086 points are at the eighth spot followed by India (1643.00 points) and China at the bottom with 1621.00 points.

