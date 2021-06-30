Aditi Ashok becomes 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: She qualified in 45th place and will now play in her second Olympics."Many congratulations to @aditigolf for becoming the 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the final Olympic rankings were released today. She qualified in 45th place and is going to be playing her 2nd Olympics. #Cheer4India," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted. Aditi Ashok said she is privileged to have the opportunity to represent India in the Olympic Games again.





"I still think of @Rio2016 like it was only yesterday. To have the honour of playing for India @OlympicGolf @Tokyo2020 is beyond exciting. I'm privileged to have the opportunity to represent my country & my sport at the games again," Aditi Ashok tweeted. Last week, ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri qualified for his second successive Olympics as he finished as the best-placed Indian golfer in the final Tokyo Games Rankings released.





Sharing the development on Twitter, Lahiri stated that this is the best surprise he has got in a while. The 33-year-old bagged the last available quota in the Games rankings at the 60th spot, headed by the World No 1 and recently-crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm (Spain).





Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

—PTI

