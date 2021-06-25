Formula One: Turkish Grand Prix replaces Singapore GP in October

Istanbul: Formula One on Friday announced that the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the calendar this season, with the race at Istanbul Park set to take place in early October. The Turkish Grand Prix will be staged on the weekend originally scheduled to host the Singapore Grand Prix.

Following the news that the Marina Bay race cannot go ahead as planned on October 3, F1 will instead be racing around Intercity Istanbul Park -- the circuit where Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh World Championship title last year.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula1, said: "We are delighted to be coming back to Turkey to Intercity Istanbul Park circuit. We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world.

"We want to thank the Intercity Istanbul Park management and Vural Ak for his personal efforts to make this event happen. We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix," he added.

Earlier this season the Turkish Grand Prix was removed from the calendar due to international travel restrictions but at the time the promoter had requested the potential to re-join the calendar later in the season if possible.

"After discussions with other promoters we are confident that we will be able to travel to the following race under our strict safety protocols," Formula One said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there will be a full crowd at this year's British Grand Prix after the event was included in the UK Government's event research programme.

According to an official statement, ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone or proof of full vaccination, the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the British Grand Prix. (ANI)