Venezuela midfielder Herrera to miss rest of Copa America

Rio de Janeiro: Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera has been ruled out of the rest of the Copa America because of a fractured lower leg, the country's football federation has announced.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during Venezuela's goalless draw with Colombia in a Group A clash in Guyana on Thursday.

"Stay strong, Yangel Herrera. We are with you! You will come back stronger," the federation said on twitter, reports Xinhua.

The announcement came the day before the Vinotinto were due to play Ecuador at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic stadium.

Jose Peseiro's side have already been severely depleted by a COVID-19 outbreak that has forced eight players and five officials into isolation.

--IANS