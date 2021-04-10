No evidence of racist insult in Cadiz-Valencia game, says La Liga

Madrid: La Liga announced that it would not be taking any action against Cadiz defender Juan Cala for alleged racist insults aimed at Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby in the game between the two teams last week.

The Valencia team walked off the pitch for 20 minutes in protest at the incident which saw Diakhaby react angrily after hearing the alleged insult, with the club giving their full backing to the player, Xinhua news reports.

Meanwhile, Cala angrily protested his innocence in a press conference held on Tuesday.

La Liga on Friday published a communique in which it informed that after analyzing both audio recordings and videos of the incident with the help of lipreaders, it has been unable to find evidence Cala insulted Diakhaby.

"After the analysis of the elements, we conclude that we have not found any of the elements in any of the supports available to La Liga to allege that the player Juan Torres Ruiz (Juan Cala) insulted Mouctar Diakhaby using the alleged terms," read the communique in which La Liga repeated its "condemnation of racism in all forms and repeats its permanent battle against any kind of such manifestations".

—IANS