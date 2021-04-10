Midfielder Fernandes renews contract with FC Goa for 3 yrs

Goa: Attacking midfielder Brandon Fernandes, who is also a vital member of the Indian national football team, will continue to be a part of the FC Goa setup for another three years after he decided to extend his contract with the Indian Super League (ISL) club till June 2024.

The 26-year-old Fernandes has been an integral part of the FC Goa team since he was selected during the 2017 ISL Draft. Since then, the Goan has gone on to become one of the vital cogs in the top ISL club side, which has qualified for the ISL playoffs in each of the past four seasons.

Fernandes' tenacity in the midfield has helped him become an India international with all three goals scored by India during the latest World Cup qualification campaign coming via assists from the Goan.

"Playing for FC Goa has always been special ever since I arrived here four years back. I feel at home here. Together we have been able to stitch together a lot of successful chapters over the past few years and I am looking forward to continuing in the same vein in the years to come," said the club's No. 10 who holds the record for the highest number of assists recorded by an Indian in the ISL.

"I am convinced that the best days - both for me and the club -- lie ahead of us and I intend to start working towards that. Being a Goan, it gives me great pleasure to continue to wear this shirt and represent my people for many more years to come."

Fernandes played a crucial role in FC Goa's winning campaign in 2019. He scored eventual winner in the Super Cup that year to help FC Goa to their maiden silverware.

FC Goa will take on Qatari club Al Rayyan SC in the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E match on April 14 and Fernandes said, he will give everything to help deliver the success "that our fans deserve".

