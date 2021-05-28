Korea's results cancelled after withdrawal from World Cup qualifiers

Kuala Lumpur: The Democratic People's Republic of Koreas (DPRK) results for the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup have been declared null and void following the team's withdrawal, the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) said on Thursday.

DPRK's withdrawal also caused an adjustment on how to decide the four best runner-up teams to qualify for the next round of Asian qualifiers, said the Asian football's governing body, reports Xinua.

The AFC's announcement came after the decision of the Bureau for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on the final standings of the qualifiers following DPRK's withdrawal.

"As part of the efforts to ensure fairness for all the participating teams, it was decided that the results of all DPR Korea matches will be declared null and void," the AFC said.

Source: IANS