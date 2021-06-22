Top
Euro 2020: UEFA Refuses to Light Munich's Allianz Arena in Pride Colours for Germany-Hungary Match

Munich: UEFA on Tuesday rejected plans by the city of Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match in support of the LGBT community and to protest at a law passed by the Hungarian government. "UEFA is a politically and religiously neutral organisation," said European football's governing body in a statement.

"Given the political context of this request — a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament — UEFA must refuse."—AFP

