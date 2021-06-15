Euro 2020: Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden

Seville: Sweden held Spain to a goalless draw on Monday with both teams settling for just one point in the ongoing Euro Cup.

Dani Olmo produced Sweden's first real test, as his glanced effort from a precise Koke cross was saved by a superb reaction from Robin Olsen.

Koke himself then twice went close to his first international goal, spearing off target on both occasions, before Alvaro Morata dragged wide the best chance of the opening half.

Despite Spain's dominance, there were intermittent threats at the other end, particularly when Marcos Llorente diverted an Alexander Isak shot onto a post and into goalkeeper Unai Simon's arms.

As Luis Enrique (Spain's manager) introduced attacking reinforcements seeking a spark before the final minutes of the play, Janne Andersson's men clung on to avoid any late drama and share the spoil.

In the match, Pedri became Spain's youngest ever Euro appearance-maker. Sweden will next lock horns with Slovakia while Spain will face Poland on Saturday.

Earlier, Patrik Schick scored a brace as the Czech Republic defeated Scotland 2-0 in the Group D encounter.

The Czech Republic gained full three points from the match against Scotland and they will next lock horns against Croatia on June 18 while Scotland will take on England on the same day. (ANI)