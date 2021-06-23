Euro 2020: England and Croatia cruise into last 16

Glasgow: Croatia and England on Tuesday (local time) cruised into the round of 16 stage from Group D in the ongoing Euro 2020.

England edged the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley while Croatia outclassed Scotland by 3-1 at Hampden Park.

With this win, England topped the group by seven points from three games while Croatia clinched the second spot in Group D with 4 points. The Czech Republic will join them in the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

In the match between England and the Czech Republic, the sole goal came early in the first half, when Grealish on the left side of the penalty area, lifted the ball to the back post, where Sterling headed in for his second goal of Euro 2020 and broke the deadlock.

Meanwhile, in the match between Croatia and Scotland, the former took the lead early from Nikola Vlasic's opener but Callum McGregor cancelled that lead soon to give the hosts hope heading into half-time.

As the match reached one hour mark, a moment of magic from Luka Modric saw visitors restoring their lead and denying another historic feat from Steve Clarke's men to reach the last 16 of the first major tournament that Scotland qualified in 23-years.

13 minutes from time, Ivan Perisic's header gave Scotland a final blow as the World Cup runners-up pipped the Czech Republic to second place in Group D behind England. (ANI)