Euro 2020: 'Chris, I love you', says Lukaku after scoring in Belgium's win

Saint Petersburg: Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku dedicated his performance in the Euro Cup match to his club teammate Christian Eriksen following his collapse on the field against Finland on Saturday.

The Euro Cup match between Denmark and Finland had to be stopped in the dying minutes of the first half as Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and he had to be taken off due to a medical emergency.

Lukaku said he cried a lot when he heard about Eriksen and hoped that the Danish midfielder is healthy.

Lukaku brace helped Belgium defeat Russia 3-0 in the Euro Cup match. After scoring his first goal in the game, Lukaku was heard shouting "Chris, Chris, I love you."

"I enjoyed the game but for me, it was difficult to play because my mind was with my team-mate Christian Eriksen," goal.com quoted Lukaku as saying after the match.

"I hope he is healthy and I dedicate this performance to him."

"I cried a lot because I was scared, obviously. You live strong moments together. I spend more time with him than with my family," he added.

Eriksen was hospitalised and the match was temporarily suspended before it was resumed later in the evening.

Eriksen's teammates had formed a ring around him as he was being attended by doctors on the field. The midfielder was carried off in a stretcher.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA agreed to restart the match later in the evening with the Demark midfielder in a stable condition in hospital. Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 in their tournament opener. (ANI)