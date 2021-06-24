Dismissing Kohli twice in the WTC final was great, says Jamieson

Southampton: New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has said dismissing India skipper Virat Kohli in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) felt great.

Jamieson's comments came after New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) on Wednesday here at the Ageas Bowl. The pacer was adjudged Man of the Match as he picked up seven wickets, including a fifer in the first innings.

"It's a massive moment. To have some context around Test cricket is big and to be standing here now is surreal. I knew we had a big first hour today. We had the ball in the right areas, and we knew it would be a tough task. It's nice to have the ball first up and play your part. It's nice to have a chance to do good things for the team," Jamieson told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"The work that the other bowlers did was really helpful for my figures. Virat is a world-class player, and it was good to have some experience against him at RCB. To pick him up twice in the Test was great," he added.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played unbeaten knocks off 52 and 47 respectively as New Zealand chased down the target of 139 to clinch the inaugural edition of the WTC.

Earlier, Tim Southee scalped four wickets as India was bundled out for 170 in the second innings on the Reserve Day. The inspired show with the ball ensured that New Zealand would need to score 139 runs in a minimum of 53 overs to win the title.

A complete effort on the Reserve Day saw New Zealand edging India in a final which had its ebbs and flows in the first innings. The Kiwis made full use of the slender 32-run lead and the Williamson-led side bundled out India cheaply in the second innings. The batsmen did not relent and in the end, the side walked away with a comfortable win. (ANI)