Deepak Punia settles for silver at Asian Championships

Almaty (Kazakhastan): Deepak Punia (86kg) settled for silver on the final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships after losing 10-0 to Iranian Olympic champion Hassan Yazdanicharati on Sunday while Sanjeet (92kg) won bronze.

India thus ends the Asian Championships with seven medals in the men's freestyle event. Deepak lost his first-round bout inside the first period by technical superiority as he was hardly able to hold his defence against Yazdanicharati's flurry of attacks.

Sanjeet, meanwhile, almost blew away a comfortable lead against Rustam Shodiev of Uzbekistan. Sanjeet was leading 11-2 at one stage but Shodiev clawed his way back. The Indian managed to hold on to his lead until the end of the bout.

India has thus finished runners-up to Iran in the freestyle event of the Asian Championships.

—IANS