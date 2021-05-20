Windies board gets players, support staff vaccinated

New Delhi: Even as the Indian cricket board is yet to clarify on whether cricketers travelling to England for six Tests will receive vaccination for Covid-19, some other cricket boards like Cricket West Indies (CWI) have already got their players vaccinated.

CWI confirmed on Wednesday that 13 members of West Indies Test squad -- players and support staff -- have received vaccinations against Covid-19. The West Indies players and support staff are currently in a bio-bubble in St Lucia, training for the upcoming Test series against South Africa that is scheduled for next month.

CWI said they secured Covid-19 vaccines for "all interested squad members" with the help of the Ministry of Health and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

"Immunisation is one of the most cost-effective public health measures in the management of infectious diseases," Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, St Lucia's chief medical officer, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.com.

"Cricket is an important sporting activity in the region and ensuring that it can be facilitated safely, is of importance to us in St. Lucia. We welcome the teams here and look forward to successful and safe activities over the coming weeks," he added.

Eleven players have received their first dose while two have received their second dose of vaccination.

Last week, West Indies women's squad received its first dose of the vaccine.

West Indies host the Proteas for two Tests and five T20 Internationals next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had up till now left it to the individual players to get vaccination shots.

