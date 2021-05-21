Smith toughest, Kohli & Rohit easy pickings: Amir

Karachi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir has picked Steve Smith over both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, calling him the toughest batsman he has bowled to unlike the Indian duo who he feels are easy pickings.

Amir, who retired from international cricket in December, 2020 after differences with the team management was one of Pakistan's star performers in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, dismissing both Kohli and Sharma early.

"I haven't found it tough bowling to either. In fact, I find it easy to bowl to him (Rohit Sharma). I feel that I can get him out both ways. He struggles against the in-swinger from a left-armer and as well as against the ball that goes away early on. I may say that I find bowling to Virat slightly tougher because he revels in pressure situations, but otherwise I've never found it difficult bowling to either of the two," Amir said in an interview with Cricwick.

The left-arm pace bowler, who served a five-year suspension for match-fixing early last decade, said that Australia's Smith is the most difficult batsman to bowl to because of his different technique.

"I find it most difficult to bowl to Steve Smith. Because his technique is very difficult [to comprehend]. He stands in such an angle that you don't understand where to bowl to him," Amir said before explaining why Smith's technique makes it difficult for bowlers to bowl to him.

"If you bowl an outswinger, he raises the bat and leaves it. If you bowl on the pads, his flick is a solid shot for him. I find his technique really difficult while bowling," added the former Pakistan pacer.

--IANS