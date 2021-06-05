Young pacer Seales named in WI's provisional squad for SA Tests

Gros Islet (St Lucia): Young Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales has been named in the West Indies' 17-member provisional squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, to be played in June.

The provisional squad is expected to be trimmed to a final 13 on Monday, ahead of the first Test. It is the final series in the current cycle of the ICC World Testt Championship.

The 19-year-old Seales has played only 10 professional matches but impressed in the recent Brathwaite XI vs Roston Chase XI tour match, taking four wickets.

The squad also sees recalls for Roston Chase, Shai Hope and Kieran Powell, who were all left out of the squad in the recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Chemar Holder was unavailable due to injury.

"Fast bowler Chemar Holder was unavailable due to injury while 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales is a first-time inclusion in the West Indies provisional squad for a Test Series," a Cricket West Indies (CWI) media release said on Friday.

Young fast bowlers Keon Harding, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley and Nial Smith will all remain in St Lucia to assist the Test squad with their preparations.

The two Tests will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy on June 10-14 and June 18-22.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

—UNI