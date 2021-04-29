RR post 171/4 against MI in IPL

New Delhi: Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals posted a decent 171 for four against defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game here on Thursday.

Skipper Sanju Samson (42 off 27 balls), Jos Buttler (41 off 32 balls) and Shivam Dube (35 off 31 balls) made useful contributions for RR.



For Mumbai, spinner Rahul Chahar (2/33) snapped two wickets, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah (1/15) and Trent Boult (1/37) scalped one each.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: 171 for 4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 42, Jos Buttler 41; Rahul Chahar 2/33).

—PTI