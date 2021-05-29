Perera smashes ton, Chameera takes 5 as SL avoid whitewash

Dhaka: Captain Kusal Perera's 120 off 122 balls and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera's five-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs in the third ODI on Friday.

The win helped the visitors avoid a first-ever series whitewash against Bangladesh, having lost the two previous matches.

Perera's sixth ODI century helped Sri Lanka score 286 for six in 50 overs. Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain got half centuries but Bangladesh eventually succumbed to 189 all out in 42.3 overs.

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed took four wickets while Chameera ran through the hosts' top order, reducing them to 28/3 within the first 10 overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 286/6 wkts in 50 overs (Kusal Perera 120, Dhananjaya de Silva 55 not out; Taskin Ahmed 4/46) beat Bangladesh 189 all out in 42.3 overs (Mahmudullah 53, Mosadeek Hossain 51; Dushmantha Chameera 5/16) by 97 runs.

