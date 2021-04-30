Top
Home > Sports > Cricket > MI ride de Kocks unbeaten 70 to beat RR by seven wickets

MI ride de Kock's unbeaten 70 to beat RR by seven wickets

 The Hawk |  30 April 2021 4:48 AM GMT

MI ride de Kocks unbeaten 70 to beat RR by seven wickets
X

New Delhi: Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 70 as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. de Kock's 63-run stand with Krunal Pandya (39) for the third wicket helped MI chase down a target of 172 with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah led the way as the five-time champions put the breaks on RR's innings to restrict them to 171/4. Chris Morris dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the first 10 overs but de Kock, alongwith Pandya and later Kieron Pollard, took MI over the line.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 171/4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 42, Jos Buttler 41; Rahul Chahar 2/33, Jasprit Bumrah 1/15) lost to Mumbai Indians 172/3 in 18.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 70 not out, Krunal Pandya 39; Chris Morris 2/33) by seven wickets with nine balls to spare

Source: IANS

Updated : 30 April 2021 4:48 AM GMT
Tags:    MI   de Kock   RR   IPL 2021   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X