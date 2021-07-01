Langer addressed 'confronting team reviews' before departing for Windies tour: Finch

Gros Islet: Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday confirmed that head coach Justin Langer addressed the team reviews that led to talk of unrest within the squad.





Media reports suggested that there was tension in the dressing room after Australia suffered a series defeat against India earlier this year. This was followed by season reviews held by leadership consultant Tim Ford.





"Over a couple of days on the Gold Coast we had a great camp...the ability for Justin Langer to address a few issues that came up in the review with Tim Ford, that was brilliant from him to tackle them head-on, suppose put his side of the story, that shows the quality of the man he is and things he's working on," ESPNcricinfo quoted Finch as saying.





"We are all behind him 100 per cent, the way he's coached Australia in the last couple of years has been fantastic, think we've had some really good success. No doubt it was quite confronting for him at the time but he took it head-on and it was great. Very positive from our point of view," he added.





In the season review, it was being said that Langer's working style was a key issue and it needs to be talked about. Michael Di Venuto has joined the team set up for the West Indies and Bangladesh tours as an assistant coach alongside Andrew McDonald.





"Think there was a combination of a few things. On the back of a lot of bubbles as well think he could have used his assistants a little better and delegated in that regard but there was nothing groundbreaking. It was stuff every player and every coach would reflect on themselves. The way he confronted that and the way it was received by the players was outstanding," said Finch.





West Indies and Australia will lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs. After this tour, Australia is slated to square off against Bangladesh in five T20Is.





"We are going to have to manage players a little differently over the coming 12-24 months, however long the way cricket is. So while it's not the perfect preparation we are not alone in that and it will give an opportunity to continue to develop our depth and find some more solutions," he added. (ANI)



