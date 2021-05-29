After IPL, Moeen Ali to play in Birmingham League

London: After the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL), England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to return to action on Saturday when he makes an appearance in the Birmingham League for West Bromwich Dartmouth (WBD) against Walsall.

Moeen, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, received the approval from the England team management to play for WBD, according to cricinfo.com. He had recently returned home from India.

The all-rounder will be joined at the club by his brother, Omar, and cousin Kabir, a former England pace bowler. Another cousin, Ismail Mohammed, also plays for the side.

Moeen's elder brother, Kadeer, is the regular captain of the club but the former Gloucestershire and Worcestershire batsman is currently coaching the Worcestershire first team. In Kadeer's absence, Kabir will captain the side.

Meanwhile, several England cricketers, who have returned from the IPL, are likely to be a part of the county action in the round of games starting on June 3. The England and Wales Cricket Board will take a decision on the players in the coming days.

--IANS