Remainder of IPL 2021 to be played in UAE: BCCI

New Delhi: The BCCI during its Special General Meeting (SGM) on Saturday decided that the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a short statement, the BCCI said all the members unanimously agreed to resume IPL in the UAE.

"The BCCI on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,' the board said.



IPL 2021 was postponed on May 4 after multiple positive cases in tournament's bio-bubble. Only 29 matches were played in the 60-game league till May 2.

The cash-rich tournament is set for a restart after India's five-match Test series in England that concludes on September 14.

Meanwhile, the board also decided to seek one month's time from the ICC to assess the COVID-19 situation in India before taking a final call on the ICC T20 World Cup.

"The BCCI SGM further authorised the office-bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021," secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.

The ICC has slated its meeting on June 1 to decide on the hosting matter but the world body may have to defer the decision on moving the October 18-November 15 tournament out of India in view of the BCCI's request.

During the SGM, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the board is 'positive' of getting the tax exemption for the World Cup from the Indian government.

—UNI