IPL 2021: Spinners weren't getting any help, that's why gave Stoinis final over, says Pant

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): After suffering a narrow one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday said that he gave the final over of the innings to Marcus Stoinis as the spinners were not getting any purchase from the wicket.

Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as RCB registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, RCB has moved to the top spot in the IPL standings with 10 points from six games. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is at the third spot with 8 points from 6 games.

"Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetmyer played a brilliant inning, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That's what we were planning. In the end, we were one run short," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

"We counted the overs really wel. In the end, spinners weren't getting the help. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis. It's good to take positives from all the matches. As a young team, we like to learn from each and every game and improve each and every day," he added.

Pant and Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 58 and 53 respectively, but in the end, the side was not able to get over the line.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25. For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)