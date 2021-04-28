IPL 2021: Don't often get Rabada away, shot over midwicket was my favourite, says ABD

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers has said that he felt great after scoring some runs off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada as he has not been able to take him for runs in the past.

AB de Villiers was awarded the Man of the Match for his performance against Delhi Capitals. He scored 75 runs off just 42 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes to help RCB post 171/5.

Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, RCB has moved to the top spot in the IPL standings with 10 points from six games.

"The shot over extra cover was certainly one of the best shots, but the one over midwicket off KG was my best one. I don't often get him away, but I'm happy I managed to get him away for that one. It's important to be fresh for every game. I worked out at home and during the quarantine in the hotel room, and now it's just about managing ourselves throughout the tournament and being fresh when we go out there to play," de Villiers told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"We have some experienced heads and some young Indian bowlers who have done well internationally recently. They come in with a lot of confidence. Myself, Virat and Maxi chip in with some help when we can too. I forced myself to say a bit more behind the stumps, thanks to Yuzi who urged me to do it," he added.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25. For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each.

RCB will next lock horns against Punjab Kings on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)