IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals talking more about Covid-19 as compared to other teams, says Ponting

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting has said that his side is talking more about the Covid-19 pandemic as compared to other teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after witnessing their star player Ravichandran Ashwin taking a break from the tournament.

Ashwin had decided to take a break from the ongoing season of the IPL on Sunday in order to take care of his family who are putting up a fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is a really strange feeling amongst our team right now. We are very aware of what's happening outside and in India at the moment. Obviously, our hearts go out to every single person that's struggling with Covid-19 in the Indian society. We have had our one player leave as well, Ravichandran Ashwin left to be with his family so that is affecting, we are talking about it more than most teams are," said Ponting during a virtual post-match news conference.

"There have been some other revelations that our government has taken regarding flights. There have been few distractions on the way, but the travel side of the things for us Australians is only a small issue, on daily basis we are thinking about what's happening outside and we understand how blessed we are to be doing what we are doing. Hopefully, there are a number of people in India who got enjoyment by watching IPL cricket," he added.

Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, RCB has moved to the top spot in the IPL standings with 10 points from six games. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is at the third spot with 8 points from 6 games.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25. For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each.

"Obviously, our last game went to a Super Over and against RCB, we lost by one run. That can only hold you in good stead when the bigger comes at the backend. We have got three games in four days, we have to take our learnings, I am sure Rishabh will learn a lot about himself and I am sure all the players getting in that situation where every run counts, will learn a lot from that," said Ponting while replying to an ANI query.

"I will be talking to the boys about how important that one ball or one run can be because our last two games have been decided by the narrowest of margins," he added.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)