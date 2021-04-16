IPL 2021: DC pacer Nortje joins team bubble after three Covid-19 -ve results

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje on Friday came out of his hard quarantine and joined the team bubble after three Covid-19 negative test results.



The Proteas speedster had tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine. His quarantine was extended by a couple of days following a false COVID-19 positive report.

However, he was retested and came out negative in three RT-PCR results.

"He's here. Our South Africa pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble. We can't wait to see him in action," DC tweeted from its official handle.

Nortje said he can't wait to get on the field after spending days in quarantine.

"Finally seeing everyone, it was nice to see everyone at breakfast. Finally out of my room, so excited to get to training today," the pacer said in a video posted by the franchise.

"Looking forward to getting to the stadium but it was nice to finally watch the IPL and it's nice to see it in India as well. It's very nice having it on again, so a bit excited to get on the field," he added.

Nortje's case is the second such instance of false COVID-19 positive report in the ongoing IPL 2021. KKR opener Nitish Rana had also experienced a similar turn of events.

Delhi Capitals played two matches so far in the ongoing season, losing one and winning another.

—UNI