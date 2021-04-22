IPL 2021: CSK beat KKR by 18 runs, register hat-trick of wins

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in the 15th match of the IPL 2021 and registered a hat-trick of wins, here on Wednesday.

Put into bat, fantastic fifties by Faf du Plessis (95 not out) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) propelled Chennai Super Kings to 220/3 in 20 overs.

Apart from Du Plessis and Gaikwad, MS Dhoni and Moeen Ali also played important cameos, scoring 17 off 8 and 25 off 12 each.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy (1/27), Sunile Narine (1/34) and Andre Russell (1/27) took one wicket each.

In reply, Knight Riders were bowled out at 202 in 20 overs, losing by by 18 runs. Pat Cummins (66* off 34), Andre Russell (54 off 22) and Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24) were top-scorers for KKR.

Deepak Chahar was once again terrific with the ball for CSK, taking 4 for 29 from his 4 overs while Lungi Ngidi, who was playing his first match of the season grabbed 3 wickets.

Win their third win in a row, CSK went to the top of the points table with 3 wins from 4 games.

